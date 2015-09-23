Amy Poehler and Nick Kroll have reportedly split after two years together. Gossip Cop has reached out for confirmation.

As Gossip Cop reported, Poehler and Kroll began dating in 2013, becoming one of the year’s big new couples. The two comedians made their red carpet debut at AFI’s Life Achievement Award Gala in June 2013, about a month after the relationship started. The romance was Poehler’s first in the wake of separating from Will Arnett.

Nearly a year ago, Poehler opened up about her relationship with Kroll in her memoir, Yes, Please. As Gossip Cop reported at the time, the “Parks and Recreation” star wrote, “I have a boyfriend who knows how to settle me. He puts his hand on my chest and tells me boring stories.” She even recalled, “On one of our first nights together I woke up apologizing for my snoring and he pulled out two earplugs he had worn to bed so he could hear what I was saying. It was one of the most romantic gestures I have ever seen.”

Kroll was notably absent when Poehler walked the red carpet at the 2015 Emmys this past Sunday. They last appeared at an event together in April. Gossip Cop will have updates.