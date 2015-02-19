The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Producers of the "The Bachelorette" are going right back to the well, because according to one report, they've approached Andi Dorfman about being the next "Bachelorette."

Andi, of course, was the star of the 10th season of the successful ABC franchise. Her final rose went to former baseball player Josh Murray, but the two shocked fans when they suddenly split in January.

Andi, a source told Life & Style, "hasn't made a decision yet, she's seriously considering [returning to the show.]"

Recently, the former Assistant District Attorney told host Chris Harrison that her split with Josh was the "biggest failure of my life so far."

"I didn't feel supported and empowered and I don't think I gave him the support and empowerment that he needed," she said in a tear-filled sit-down interview. "When you have two very passionate, very strong personalities in one house and nobody can back down and nobody is the calming force for one another, it's a lot of tension in one house."

We'll just have to wait and see if Andi will "accept this rose" from the show's producers.