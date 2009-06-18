It's a non-stop party in the Jolie-Pitt household.

Angelina Jolie tells CNN's Anderson Cooper that she and Brad Pitt are constantly celebrating the birthdays of their six kids: Maddox, 7, Pax, 5, Zahara, 4, Shiloh, 3, and twins Knox and Viv, 11 months.

"I do have the twins, and I just had Shi in May. We have so many kids that we just have year-round birthdays," Jolie said in an interview about World Refugee Day that aired last night. "It's a lot of fun now 'cause the older kids are old enough to help plan the birthdays for the younger kids.

"So it's one of the great pleasures of life, the birthdays," she continued.

But Jolie (who donated $1 million to Pakistani refugees yesterday through her and Pitt's foundation) makes sure her kids understand they're fortunate.

"Some of my kids are from countries that have seen conflict. I usually just explain to them that there are other families in the world that aren't as fortunate as ours and other kids," Jolie said.

"And so I tell them that it's important for all of us to do what we can and then go to these places and understand what's happening," she went on. "So I think they're just being raised that this is the normal thing to do.... Hopefully I'll take them to as many countries as I can and raise them with an education of the world."

Jolie says that despite her position as a UNCHR Goodwill Ambassador, she's "not a political person.

"But I think it doesn't take much to understand that this is the front line of us fighting against extremists, where all that we hold dear and all that we value is really on the line," she explained. "This fight is a very personal fight for all of us. And these victims of this crisis, these regular people who are mostly agriculturalists that are fleeing are, you know, we should feel a real connection to them, identify with them.... So I think at least what we can be doing is assisting the humanitarian crisis and assisting the people and the desperate families and the children."