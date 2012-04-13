Rep: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Engaged

ETOnline.com

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have gotten engaged, a rep for the actor confirmed to CNN on Friday.

"Yes, it's confirmed. It is a promise for the future, and their kids are very happy. There's no date set at this time. Brad designed the ring," the rep said.

Beverly Hills jeweler Robert Procop also confirmed to ET that he created an engagement ring for the couple and that Pitt was heavily involved in the design.

RELATED: Brad and Angelina's Oscar Guests

"Brad had a specific vision for this ring, which he realized over a yearlong collaboration with Robert," the jeweler said in a statement. "He wanted every aspect of it to be perfect, so Robert was able to locate a diamond of the finest quality and cut it to an exact custom size and shape to suit Angelina's hand. Brad was always heavily involved, overseeing every aspect of the creative design evolution."

RELATED: George Clooney: Brad Pitt Is a Very Good Kisser

Procop, the former CEO of British jeweler Asprey & Garrard, which served the royal family, had this to say about the ring's quality: "The side diamonds are specialty cut to encircle her finger. Each diamond is of the highest gem quality."

RELATED: See Photos of Brad Pitt Through the Years

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie was seen wearing the ring on April 11 at a private viewing of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's Chinese Galleries.

Keep clicking to see more photos of the couple...