Model-turned-actress Angie Everhart is battling cancer. The 43-year-old, who was once engaged to actor Joe Pesci, has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer and will undergo surgery.

Everhart's publicist tells "Extra," "Word has been trickling out about supermodel-actress Angie Everhart's health. She wants to set the record straight by letting everyone know that it is true that she has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, however, the prognosis is very good."

The rep continued, "She will undergo surgery tomorrow and expects to be back to work and to mommy duties in a few weeks. The most important reason she is revealing this information is to encourage people to learn about cancer prevention, its signs and treatment immediately."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Valerie Harper diagnosed with terminal brain cancer

Celeb cancer survivors

Kim Kardashian compares her marriage to cancer