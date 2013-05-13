Former supermodel Angie Everhart, 43, has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, her rep confirms to Us Weekly in a statement.

"Word has been trickling out about supermodel/actress Angie Everhart’s health," her rep said. "She wants to set the record straight by letting everyone know that it is true that she has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, however the prognosis is very good."

The former Sports Illustrated model, a single parent to 3-year-old son, Kayden Bobby Everhart, will undergo surgery Tuesday, May 14.

"She expects to be back to work and to mommy duties in a few weeks," the rep continued. "The most important reason she is revealing this information is to encourage people to learn about cancer prevention, its signs and treatment immediately. She would also like to thank those who have provided such tremendous support."

Everhart, who appeared in a few movies, including 1993's Last Action Hero alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, and co-hosted the ABC reality show The Ex-Wives Club in 2007, was engaged to actor Joe Pesci, 65, in 2008 for nine months before the couple went their separate ways.

Most recently in 2012, Everhart was seen on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where she played golf with Bruce Jenner.

