Time for a duet! Pitch Perfect costars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin are dating, multiple insiders tell Us Weekly exclusively. The two made their first appearance as a couple during the 3rd Annual 24 Hour Plays presented by Montblanc in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 22.

"They left together," a source reveals. "Apparently backstage Skylar was talking about how he loved her from the first day they met."

PHOTOS: Costar couples

In recent weeks, the actors have been making more public appearances together; Camp, 30, shared a picture of herself with Astin, 25, via Instagram on June 12. "Had the best time last night with the dashing Skylar Astin at last night's True Blood premiere!" she wrote in the caption. (Her character will make her first Season 6 appearance in the June 30 episode.)

PHOTOS: Young Hollywood's hottest stars

Camp is in the midst of divorcing Pan Am actor Michael Mosley, her husband of three years. Citing "irreconcilable differences," Mosley filed for divorce on Apr. 23; the couple separated earlier this year.

For those who know Camp and Astin, their pairing is not all that surprising. "The whole Pitch Perfect cast is extremely close," an insider tells Us. "They really bonded and are like a family."

PHOTOS: True Blood stars, then and now

Another source points out that the new couple has "known each other for a while. They met through mutual friends and then worked together." The source adds that Camp and Astin "had a great connection and became friends, but nothing romantic happened until after she separated from her husband. They have amazing chemistry."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Anna Camp Dating Pitch Perfect Costar Skylar Astin!