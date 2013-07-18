It's a day of firsts for Anna Chlumsky! The actress, perhaps best known for her role in '90s hit My Girl, gave birth to her first child, daughter Penelope Joan So, on Thursday, July 18, a rep for Chlumsky confirms to Us Weekly.

Shortly after welcoming tiny Penelope into the world, Chlumsky, 32, received news that she had received her first Emmy nomination, for her role on HBO hit Veep.

This is the first child for both Chlumsky and her entrepreneur husband Shaun So, also 32.

Chlumsky, who confirmed her pregnancy in late March, had a fairly "drama free pregnancy," she told Us in April.

"I just want pastries a lot, but I mean, it's nothing weird. I'm not waking my husband up at 2:00 in the morning to go to 7/11 or anything like that," she told Us. "It's been pretty controlled. I'm able to pretty much figure out where it belongs in my regimen, I think."

The expectant parents remained hush-hush about their daughter's name during Chlumsky's pregnancy, though the former child star did reveal that they had something unique in mind.

"I've got my thoughts, but we're going to meet her [first]," she said at the time. "I have a short list and then when we meet her at the hospital, we'll see what is right. We like things to be original so you're not confusing your kid for some other person."

