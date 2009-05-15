When Anna Faris ties the knot with actor Chris Pratt this summer, she says it'll be quick and easy.

"We made the best decision that I could ever think of -- we are just going to slip off and elope," Faris, 32, told Usmagazine.com Thursday at a launch party for the T-Mobile Sidekick LX in Hollywood. "We aren't going to involve the family at all. Then we will go on a honeymoon."

She said she can't wait to wed Pratt, 29, who proposed late last year.

"I feel so lucky that the person I want to be around most, I get to be around most," she told Us, adding that Pratt has brought "so much joy" to her life.

His best quality?

"His good nature," she told Us. "He is never, ever moody or in a bad mood. It's unreal."

As for kids, she said "maybe, but not soon. We have a dog [a pug named Bonzo]. I hope it's in the future."