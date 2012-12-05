AnnaLynne McCord appreciates a man who knows what he wants out of life.

That's why, as she explained to Us Weekly Tuesday, Dec. 4, at W Hotels, Intel and Roman Coppola's "Four Stories" premiere, she gets on so well with on-and-off boyfriend of nearly two years, Dominic Purcell -- who happens to be 17 years her senior.

"What I like about an older man is that they tend to be your rock," the 90210 actress, 25, told Us. "Whenever I have my crazy [moments], like, 'Ah, this is never going to work out!' Then he's there."

Continued McCord, "I need a guy who's confident and is secure in himself, because we're always apart."

Her 42-year-old Prison Break star beau certainly fits that bill -- and despite a couple of rough patches, they're about to celebrate their two year anniversary. (They first met while shooting Officer Down in early 2011.)

"What is that song? 'Are You Strong Enough to Be My Man?' by Sheryl Crow. That sums it up for me!" McCord concluded. "He's got to be strong!"

