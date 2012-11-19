Anne Hathaway has babies on the brain!

Tying the knot with Adam Shulman Sept. 29 in Big Sur, Calif., the "Les Miserables" actress is wasting no time when it comes to making her family planning intentions known. "I really want a baby!" Hathaway, 30, tells The Hollywood Reporter in a candid chat alongside Naomi Watts, Helen Hunt, Amy Adams, Rachel Weisz, Marion Cotillard and Sally Field for THR's Nov. 30 issue.

Having dated Shulman for four years, getting hitched was all part of Hathaway's master plan. "Annie wants to get everything done so they can get married and have babies," a pal told Us Weekly shortly before their nuptials.

"[Hitting] it off immediately" with Shulman in the wake of her messy 2008 split from Raffaello Follieri, Hathaway says the couple are a perfect match. "So far, it's worked out great," the actress told Harper's Bazaar of their romance, adding that Shulman was far more "mellow" than her previous loves.

Mused the newlywed, "Mellow doesn't always make for a good story, but it makes for a good life."

