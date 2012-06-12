Anne Hathaway Says of Drastic New Look: 'I'm Just So Pleased'

Us Weekly

Anne Hathaway didn't think twice about chopping off her long locks.

"I did it for a film, so it really wasn't about me and my security," the actress explained to Vulture at a party for Stella McCartney on Monday about her "Les Miserables" transformation.

In fact, now that she's had some time to adjust to her new 'do, Hathaway says she couldn't be happier with it. "I'm just so pleased with how I look, so I now quite like having short hair," the actress, 29, gushed.

In addition to cutting her hair for the part, Hathaway has also been in serious slim-down mode in order to realistically portray prostitute Fantine. In April, the U.K.'s Daily Mirror reported the Oscar-nominated actress was subsisting on just 500 calories per day in an effort to drop 16 pounds in three weeks.

Though she did have to lose weight for the role, her publicist stressed to Us Weekly that the reported figures weren't exactly accurate. "The numbers are exaggerated in both pounds and calories," her rep revealed.

Still, Hathaway endured intense stateside workout sessions before heading to London for "Les Miserables" filming.

Says a source, "Anne was exercising two hours a day, five days a week!"

Hathaway may not have had any trouble getting used to her new look, but she did have reservations about Fantine's legendary tune, "I Dreamed a Dream."

"That's actually the thing we talked about when I first came in to film," she confessed. "I apparently looked like I was ready to face the guillotines. They just kept telling me and the cast to ignore the iconic nature of 'Les Miz' and of the song. I had to sing it as if it had never been sung or heard before."

Her director's request proved particularly challenging for Hathaway. The reason? "My mom was in the show when I was a kid," Hathaway revealed. "She actually covered Fantine and went on the national tour, so it was a really big part of my childhood."

