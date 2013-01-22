WASHINGTON (AP) — It's a rare event where Beyonce, Katy Perry and Jennifer Hudson aren't the headliners.

The divas were happy to play supporting roles over the inauguration weekend as President Barack Obama kicked off his second term. And there was the promise of one more surprise guest at Tuesday's private staff ball — Lady Gaga, according to a person familiar with the inauguration.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because that person wasn't authorized to publicly reveal the information.

Although it didn't quite have the collective starpower of Obama's first inauguration, which featured a televised concert on the mall, Obama turned to younger acts Beyonce and Kelly Clarkson on the podium where last time Aretha Franklin stood with Yo-Yo Ma and Itzhak Perlman.

