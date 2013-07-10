LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer for Michael Jackson's doctor has told an appellate court that Jackson's contract with AEG should have been admitted as evidence in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial.

In the last of a series of appellate briefs, the attorney said jurors did not consider the pressures placed on Jackson by the concert promoter before his death because they didn't see the contract.

The lawyer argued that Jackson may have self-administered the drugs propofol and lorazepam because of his concern over fulfilling the terms of his contract for 50 performances of the show, "This Is It."

The brief also faulted the judge for failing to sequester the jury and admitting TV cameras at the trial.

Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for giving Jackson an overdose of the anesthetic propofol.