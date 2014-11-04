Iggy Azalea may be adding another dress to her wardrobe -- a wedding dress. Fancy, huh!

The revelation came via a magazine interview with her boyfriend, Los Angeles Lakers star Nick Young, who said the prospect of marriage has "come up a couple of times."

RELATED: Iggy wears a patchwork dress, plus more looks we don't understand

Nick also revealed that the couple, who have been together for a year, even recently bought a house together, so it's safe to say things are getting pretty serious.

RELATED: Iggy and more "it" girls and guys

"Me and Iggy just bought a house," he told DuJour Magazine. "We've been getting really close lately. I've never been with somebody like this."

RELATED: Stars in cute head wraps

The perception of Iggy, he says, is not reality. She's far from a smack-talking diva. In fact, she's a huge fan of watching TLC and the Weather Channel. Basically, she's a regular person.

"She wakes up early every morning to take care of her dogs, and she cooks for me," he told the magazine. "From her rapping, I was very surprised that she could do all that. She's a really cool, down-to-earth person."