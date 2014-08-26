Arie Luyendyk Jr. won't be given another shot at love on ABC's "The Bachelor" -- and he's not happy about it. Us Weekly previously confirmed that Chris Soules was chosen to follow in Juan Pablo Galavis' footsteps, and former "Bachelorette" contestant Luyendyk Jr. is "pissed" about the decision, a source tells Us.

As previously reported, the race car driver, 32, essentially broke news of the decision on Monday, Aug. 25 with the tweet "I'm not the Bachelor. Have fun on the farm people.” But, Luyendyk Jr. was indeed a final contender. "Arie was definitely being considered," the source says, adding that producers "really liked him." But Soules' unique appeal to fans ultimately won out.

"Unlike a lot of Bachelors, you know what Chris is offering," the insider explains. "He wants to find a wife and family so badly, but he's also stuck in a place that he absolutely loves and where he needs to be for his job," the source adds of the Iowa-based farmer.

"Being a farmer's wife might not be for everybody, but there are a lot of women who really believe in it," the source says. "It will be a season different from other seasons. There will be some fun, pleasant surprises."

