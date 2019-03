It may have been Arielle Winter's cousin's wedding day, but undoubtedly at least a few eyes were on the "Modern Family" star.

The 17-year-old attended her cousin's nuptials with her boyfriend, Laurent Claude Gaudette, and looked absolutely stunning in a low-cut, figure-flaunting pastel bandage dress.

"My Czech shmooey spending a weekend with us Greeks for the wedding," Ariel captioned this shot of herself and her 18-year-old love on Instagram on Oct. 12.

Ariel and Laurent have reportedly been an item for two years now. The self-proclaimed "producer, singer, songwriter and artist" even accompanied his real-life leading lady to her prom earlier this year.

The former child star hasn't been shy about flaunting her figure since she underwent breast reduction surgery in June 2015 to minimize her bust size from 32F to 34D.

"I mainly did it for myself," Ariel told ET of her decision to go under the knife. "Yes, I had many comments, and it bothered me that that was kind of what I was known for. And that was kind of what people were commenting on my photos. That bothered me, but it wasn't the main reason I did it."

"I just feel so amazing with all the support I've received," she added. "It's been a wonderful year for me."

Ariel wasn't the only famous face who attended a wedding the weekend of Oct. 10. Kris Jenner officiated the star-studded nuptials of Faye Resnick and lawyer Everett Jack at her home in Los Angeles, and four more star couples said I do: Hilary Rhoda & Sean Avery, Leven Rambin & Jim Parrack, Tyler Hilton & Megan Park and Victor Garber & Rainer Andreesen.