Arquette to sleep in a NYC box for US hungry
NEW YORK (AP) -- David Arquette is going to sleep in a box in New York City to raise money for the hungry.
The 37-year-old actor is staying in a Plexiglas box above the Madison Square Garden marquee on Tuesday and Wednesday to raise $250,000 for Feeding America the nation's largest domestic hunger relief charity.
Donations can come through text messages, on site and a Facebook page set up by Mars Inc., the company that makes Snickers candy bars.
A Mars spokesman says Arquette will eat during his two-day stay in the plastic enclosure.
Arquette starred in the "Scream" movie franchise.
