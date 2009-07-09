NEW YORK (AP) -- David Arquette is going to sleep in a box in New York City to raise money for the hungry.

The 37-year-old actor is staying in a Plexiglas box above the Madison Square Garden marquee on Tuesday and Wednesday to raise $250,000 for Feeding America the nation's largest domestic hunger relief charity.

Donations can come through text messages, on site and a Facebook page set up by Mars Inc., the company that makes Snickers candy bars.

A Mars spokesman says Arquette will eat during his two-day stay in the plastic enclosure.

Arquette starred in the "Scream" movie franchise.

http://www.facebook.com/snickers