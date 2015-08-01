A rock 'n' roll name for a rock 'n' roll baby!

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross welcomed their first child together, on Thursday, July 30, 2015. The duo announced the baby news and their daughter's unusual name on Friday via Instagram.

The couple wrote, "We are overjoyed about the birth of our precious baby girl, Jagger Snow Ross."

The newlyweds announced they were having a baby back in December and revealed in February that they were welcoming a girl. The "Pieces of Me" singer wed the "Hunger Games" actor in August 2014 at his mom Diana Ross' estate in Greenwich, Conn.

In February, Jessica Simpson's little sister told Yahoo! News that she loved having the beloved former Supremes singer for a mother-in-law. "She is the best mother-in-law... I have such a great new family so it's beautiful," said Ashlee.

The 30-year-old is already mom to 6-year-old son Bronx Mowgli (no commas) from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz.

Congrats to the growing family!