Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum said "I do" in front of friends, family and a film crew Dec. 1 -- and in the Bachelor realm, it was definitely one for the books.

Hebert, 28, and new husband Rosenbaum, 35, are only the second successful Bachelor couple to make it down the aisle, after Trista and Ryan Sutter tied the knot nearly nine years ago.

During an interview on The View Thursday, the newlyweds sat down with the talk show cohosts to discuss their love story and what has helped them to make their reality TV romance a successful one so far.

"You know what I think happens, I think that people feel like they want it to happen so bad and they don't actually trust their emotions," Hebert said of men and women looking for love in the public eye. "They're not 100 percent honest maybe about their emotions. If you stay true to yourself and true to your feelings and you're acting like yourself, you get to know the other person a lot earlier."

Her construction manager beau agreed.

"There is no formula. It's like life, we just happened to fall in love on a TV show," Rosenbaum chimed in.

Rosenbaum and Hebert, a recent dental school grad, met on the set of Hebert's season of The Bachelorette in 2010.

For the groom, Rosenbaum explained, the distraction of the TV cameras was never that important

"You never see what's going on with her dates with the other guys, so all I can really focus on is my date with her," he said. "Ever since the second we met, we've just had a connection and so we went into the date and it was just the two of us, there was no cameras, there was nothing else going on in the world."

"It was just the two of us. It felt like that almost from start to finish."

The Bachelorette couple's two-hour wedding special airs Sunday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

