A Bachelorette no more!

When dental school grad Ashley Hebert, 28, married her construction manager fiance J.P. Rosenbaum, 35, in Pasadena, Calif., Dec. 1, the bride wore a custom Randi Rahm gown -- complete with a 40-pound, hand-beaded train. (The reality TV star removed the train before the reception.)

The couple invited several familiar faces to attend the televised event, including Emily Maynard, Jason and Molly Mesnick, Trista and Ryan Sutter, Jillian Harris and Sean Lowe.

After Bachelor host turned officiant Chris Harrison spoke about the couple, the New Jersey-based pair joined hands in a Celtic knot to exchange vows. Before breaking glass to shouts of "mazel tov," Rosenbaum gushed that "fate brought us together," while Hebert thanked him for embracing her Yorkie, Boo.

"They both got choked up," says a guest. "The vows were very heartfelt. They're a great couple."

