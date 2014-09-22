Ashley Judd, most recently seen as Shailene Woodley's mother in the young adult action film Divergent, showed off her surprisingly toned curves on Monday when she stepped out in New York City wearing the tightest dress you've ever seen.

Judd, 46, showed that she hasn't missed a step when it comes to staying fit and sexy by hitting the town in a nude-colored bandage dress by Herve Leger.

The Double Jeopardy star wore the stunning, skin-tight outfit to Sirius XM studios where she was on a press tour, promoting her new film Dolphin Tale 2 - in which she stars alongside Morgan Freeman and Harry Connick Jr.

PHOTOS: Katy Perry's 9 Most Glorious 'Prismatic' Costumes

Well, it's clear that she's been working hard on her toned abs and svelte physique, so why not flaunt it when you've earned it? Good work, Ashley. Keep on keeping it classy.

For a look at her upcoming movie Dolphin Tale 2, check out the video below.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Ginnifer Goodwin Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance

Kim Zolciak Defends Her Breast Augmentation and Tummy Tuck: I Feel 20 Again!