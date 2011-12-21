Has Ashton Kutcher gone international with his womanizing ways?

The 33-year-old actor partied into the early hours of Tuesday morning, Us Weekly can confirm. The Two and a Half Men star was joined by three women in Berlin, including one who shares an uncanny resemblance with Kutcher's soon-to-be ex-wife Demi Moore.

Once inside Odessa Bar, Kutcher and the Moore look-alike "sat at the open window, talking, flirting, drinking red wine and smoking one cig after another," an onlooker tells Us.

Just before 4 a.m., Kutcher "left the party with three girls in tow, including the Demi Moore look-a-like," the onlooker adds. The foursome piled into the actor's chauffeur-driven car and continued their party at a private apartment.

Moore, 49, filed for divorce from Kutcher in mid-November, ending their May-December marriage. "As a woman, a mother and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred," she said in a statement.

The catalyst? Kutcher had a one-night stand with San Diego party girl Sara Leal, 22, on September 24 -- Kutcher and Moore's sixth wedding anniversary.

