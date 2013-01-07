Billboard --

Atoms for Peace continue to roll out their debut album, releasing "Amok" track "Judge Jury and Execution" on Monday.

The supergroup, which includes Radiohead 's Thom Yorke and Red Hot Chili Peppers ' Flea, offers a blend of acoustic and electronic instrumentation on the new track, with Yorke's voice floating over wordless background vocals and insistent percussion.The song comes paired with an animated video filled with shifting geometric shapes and lights flashing in time to the music.

"Amok" is due Feb. 26 on XL. The new track dates back to the group's 2009 unveiling, when Atoms for Peace -- then unnamed -- showcased new material at a handful of Los Angeles shows.

"Judge, Jury & Executioner" is also an alternate name for Radiohead's "Myxomatosis," released on 2003's "Hail to the Thief," though the songs appear to have no other relation.

