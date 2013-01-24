DALLAS (AP) — AT&T says that the U-verse TV and internet service has been restored for all its customers after an outage of just over three days and that it will provide credits to those affected.

Mark Siegel, a spokesman for the Dallas-based telecommunications company, said Thursday that the outage affected a limited number of customers in the southwestern and southeastern United States.

AT&T Inc. said the outage was caused by a software problem, which was resolved by company engineers early Thursday morning.

As of Sept. 30, U-verse had about 7.4 million subscribers overall.

AT&T shares rose 4 cents to $33.82 in afternoon trading Thursday.