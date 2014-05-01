Attorneys discussing deal on Chris Brown probation
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has set another hearing for Chris Brown so that his attorney and prosecutors can try to work out a deal on the R&B singer's probation issues.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James R. Brandlin ordered Brown to return to court on May 9 to set a probation-violation hearing if a deal cannot be reached.
Brown remains in custody and faces additional punishment over an assault charge filed in Washington, D.C., filed after a fight outside a hotel in the nation's capital last year.
U.S. marshals on Thursday returned the singer to Los Angeles from Washington, where the Brown's trial on a misdemeanor assault charge has been delayed.
The Grammy Award-winner remains under court supervision on an assault case filed after his 2009 attack on then-girlfriend Rihanna.
