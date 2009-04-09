Despite completely transforming her face, Audrina Patridge insists she hasn't had any plastic surgery.

"People think I've got my nose done. My chin done. I just laugh at it," she tells "Extra." "I'm just losing my baby fat; everyone grows up and changes."

Check out these plastic surgery nightmares

"There's always rumors," she adds. "People are always going to point things out and it's entertainment. It's funny. Doesn't bother me. Goes in one ear, out the other. I read it, forget it."

See "The Hills" stars in bikinis

The 23-year-old Patridge, who is currently shopping around her own reality show, also says she understands Lauren Conrad's decision to walk away from "The Hills" after the show's current fifth season.

See baby photos of "The Hills" stars

"We were all pretty much ready to branch out. Go our separate ways," she says. "We feel like it's run its course."