Even though he's the No. 2 highest-paid celebrity under 30, Justin Bieber always has time for family.

In Canoga Park, Calif. on Thursday, the chart-topping pop star took his little sister, Jazmyn, 4, out for a trip to the local mall. Joined by their dad, Jeremy, the trio grabbed Subway sandwiches and enjoyed each other's company. Two-year-old Jaxson, who is the star's other half-brother, wasn't in attendance.

The "Boyfriend" singer, 18, kept it casual in white jeans, a gray T-shirt and high-top sneakers. He covered up with a black beanie and giant sunglasses. Jazmyn, who had a tight grip on her brother's hand, wore a pink butterfly-adorned tee with gingham shorts.

Soaking up the rare moment of quality family time before heading back to his super-packed schedule, Bieber made sure to give thanks for the moment. "Love being a big bro," he tweeted after their outing together.

In December 2011, Jazmyn won over her brother's fans when she joined him on stage to help sing his big hit, "Baby" during his hometown concert in Toronto, Canada.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Aww! Justin Bieber Spends Day with Sister Jazmyn, 4