Head over heels in love with Twilight costar Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson's world was rocked Wednesday when the actress owned up to having a steamy affair with her married Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

"I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected," the actress said in the statement just hours after Us Weekly released a series of photos that show the 22-year-old embracing and kissing her director, 41, in Los Angeles July 17.

"This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob," Stewart -- who wore her boyfriend's Dodgers cap during her tryst with Sanders -- continued. "I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."

While Pattinson has yet to publicly acknowledge his girlfriend's indiscretion, it's clear the 26-year-old actor has been smitten with Stewart during their extended courtship. In fact, it was Pattinson who pushed Stewart to be more open with their relationship, and the actress became so comfortable with their bond that she confided in a fellow guest at a June 23 wedding in New Jersey that she'd "love to have a baby with Rob."

Pattinson is equally as head over heels for his longtime love. "Rob worships the ground Kristen walks on and would marry her in a second," a source close to the couple recently told Us. "But she likes to keep him in his place, and it definitely works. He couldn't love Kristen any more than he does now. He would do anything for her."

