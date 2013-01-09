Billboard -- The ongoing feud between Azealia Banks and Angel Haze (which then morphed into a larger spat between Banks and Perez Hilton over the weekend) has sparked sales gains for Banks over the past week. The New York rapper's "1991" EP re-enters Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart at No. 32, posting an 18% sales gain and selling just under 1,000 copies in the week ending Jan. 6, according to Nielsen SoundScan. Meanwhile, Banks' breakout single "212" moved 3,000 downloads last week -- up by 3%.

In total, "1991" has sold 24,000 since its May 2012 release, while "212" has moved 118,000 downloads, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

Listen To Azealia Bank's Angel Haze Diss Track, 'No Problems'

Angel Haze also posted an overall gain for her available songs and "New York" EP; however, the combined sales for all her titles was below 1,000 units for the week. Last week, Banks and Haze exchanged insults on Twitter before lobbing hastily prepared diss tracks at one another. On Friday night, Banks then called the openly gay celebrity blogger Hilton a "f---ot," a comment which has since received heavy criticism. Banks' debut album, "Broke with Expensive Taste," is due out in early 2013.

Related article on Billboard.com:

Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Azealia Banks Collaborating on 'Ratchet' Single?

_ _ _ _

Find more online: Billboard.com