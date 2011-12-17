Sorry, BSB fans: A.J. McLean is officially off the market.

The Backstreet Boys singer married his longtime girlfriend, Rochelle Karidis, Saturday in Los Angeles, Us Weekly can confirm.

PHOTOS: 2011's most buzzed-about celeb weddings

Attended by Kathy Griffin, New Kids on the Block singer Joey McIntyre and BSB's Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough and Nick Carter, the couple's evening ceremony was held at the posh Beverly Hills Hotel, and officiated by celebrity photographer Tyler Shields.

Saturday's nuptials were a long time coming for the pair, who postponed saying "I do" when McLean checked into rehab for the third time earlier this year.

PHOTOS: Stunning star wedding pics

The singer, who proposed to his girlfriend on his 32nd birthday in January 2010 during a live concert performance in Las Vegas, credits his new bride with encouraging his sobriety.

PHOTOS: Blingy A-list engagement rings

"I really miss and love [Rochelle]. You are my whole world and I cannot wait to spend my life with you," he recently tweeted, linking to his then-fiancee's Twitter handle. "Without you here, I am lost!"

ALSO ON WONDERWALL:

Britney Spears gets engaged

'Teen Mom' couple sets wedding date

Celebrities in the holiday spirit