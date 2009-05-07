Backstreet Boys' Howie Dorough welcomed a son Wednesday, his rep confirms to Usmagazine.com.

His wife, Leigh Boniello, gave birth to the couple's first child, James Hoke Dorough, at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. He weighs 4 and a half pounds and is 16 1/4" long.

The singer, 35, met Boniello in late 2000, as she was hired by the group's management to be the webmaster of the Backstreet Boys' official site. She traveled with the group during their Black & White tour.

Dorough and Boniello were engaged on August 2007, and they got married four months later.