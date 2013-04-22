Backstreet Boys: 'We were destined to be together'

By Gena Oppenheim

It's hard to believe that it's already been 20 years since Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and A.J. McLean first came together to form what would become the mega-superstar boy band known as the Backstreet Boys. Today, the group is stronger than ever as they gear up to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, release their first indie album, premiere a documentary and embark on a massive world tour. The "Larger than Life" singers connected with their fans at a special event at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles on April 20, where they opened up about working together, fatherhood (Howie just welcomed his second child and Kevin announced he is expecting his second) and upcoming wedding plans (Nick is engaged to Lauren Kitt).

Keep reading to get all of the juicy details straight from the Backstreet Boys ...