NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) -- Prosecutors in the case of an alleged plot to extort $25 million from actor John Travolta after his son's death in the Bahamas say they are ready for trial.

Director of public prosecutions Bernard Turner says the island chain's government has collected all witness statements. The arraignment of the two defendants is scheduled for April 28.

Paramedic Tarino Lightbourne and former island Sen. Pleasant Bridgewater appeared in court for the pretrial hearing Thursday. Both are free on bail.

The pair are accused of demanding money in exchange for suppressing a document related to the treatment of the celebrity's son, Jett Travolta. The chronically ill teen died in January after he suffered a seizure at a family vacation home.