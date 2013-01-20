Barbara Walters is recovering in the hospital after falling on a stair at the British Ambassador's residence on Saturday, Jan. 19. The TV veteran cut her forehead as a result of the incident but appears to be in relatively good shape otherwise.

"Out of an abundance of caution, she went to the hospital to have her cut tended to, have a full examination and remains there for observation," ABC News senior vice president Jeffrey W. Schneider told Politico, which was the first to report the injury. "Barbara is alert (and telling everyone what to do), which we all take as a very positive sign."

Walters, 83, is in Washington, D.C., to cover President Barack Obama's second Inauguration. However, TV Newser reports that because of her injury, she will not be able to contribute to ABC's reporting tomorrow.

