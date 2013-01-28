NEW YORK (AP) -- Barbara Walters has the chicken pox.

The television veteran has been hospitalized for more than a week after taking a fall. Doctors wouldn't release her because she was running a temperature, and now they know why: The 83-year-old news veteran has a disease many people deal with when they are children.

Whoopi Goldberg delivered the news Monday on "The View," the daytime talk show Walters started. Goldberg delivered an ultimatum to Walters: "No scratching."

Walters hit her head when she fell in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, and was hospitalized for observation. She has since been transferred to a New York hospital.