Barbara Walters hospitalized with chicken pox
NEW YORK (AP) -- Barbara Walters has the chicken pox.
The television veteran has been hospitalized for more than a week after taking a fall. Doctors wouldn't release her because she was running a temperature, and now they know why: The 83-year-old news veteran has a disease many people deal with when they are children.
Whoopi Goldberg delivered the news Monday on "The View," the daytime talk show Walters started. Goldberg delivered an ultimatum to Walters: "No scratching."
Walters hit her head when she fell in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, and was hospitalized for observation. She has since been transferred to a New York hospital.