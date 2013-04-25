Beekeepers create buzz with UK Parliament protest
LONDON (AP) — Scores of worried beekeepers — and a brace of fashionistas — have gathered outside Britain's Parliament in a bid to convince the government to back a ban on pesticides that have been blamed for a worrying drop in bee populations.
The demonstrators say they hope to influence Britain's vote next week on a proposed European Union ban on some pesticides.
Some wore beekeepers' protective costumes or bright bee-like stripes to underscore their point.
Researcher Robert Mitton said Friday there has been a "rapid decline" in bee population and diversity since the pesticides came into use in the 1990s.
Fashion designers Vivienne Westwood and Katharine Hamnett delivered a petition supporting the ban to Prime Minister David Cameron's residence.
The British government has previously abstained from votes on the EU proposal.
