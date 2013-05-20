NEW YORK (AP) — Bernard Waber, the author of such children's favorites as "The House on East 88th Street" and "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile," has died at his home in New York.

Publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt said in a statement Monday that Waber died May 16 at his Long Island home after a long illness. He was 91.

Waber debuted as an author in 1962 with "The House on East 88th Street." The book introduced readers to the loveable Lyle, first spotted in a bathtub in an Upper East Side brownstone. Lyle's story continued in "Lyle Finds His Mother," ''Lyle and the Birthday Party" and other works.

He was a native of Philadelphia and a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Art.

The publishing company said Waber's 33 books have sold 1.75 million copies.