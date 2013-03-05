Berry says she wants 'normalcy' for daughter

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Halle Berry says all she wants is a normal life for her daughter.

The Oscar-winning actress had hoped to move to France with 4-year-old Nahla and Berry's fiance, Oliver Martinez. But a judge in her custody dispute with Nahla's father, Gabriel Aubry, prevented that last year.

Berry says she's now trying to figure out how to make life "more normal" for Nahla in the Los Angeles area, where they live.

Says Berry: "That's all I really want, just normalcy for her."

Berry calls herself "resilient" and says she'll figure it out.

Aubry and Berry settled their bitter custody battle last November, soon after Aubry and Martinez got into a fight that left Aubry with a battered face and Martinez with a hand injury. Aubry was arrested but not prosecuted.

Berry stars in the upcoming thriller "The Call."

