It's not going to be the merriest of Christmases this year for Bethenny Frankel and estranged husband Jason Hoppy.

On Sunday Dec. 23, Frankel, 42, announced that she and Hoppy, 41, are separating after two years of marriage.

"I am heartbroken. I am sad," reality star, talk show host and mogul Frankel tweeted shortly after breaking the news. "We will work through this as a family." Frankel and the NYC businessman share daughter Brynn, 2.

Indeed, in her initial statement to Us Weekly, Frankel noted, "We have love and respect for one another and will continue to amicably co-parent our daughter who is and will always remain our first priority. This is an immensely painful and heartbreaking time for us."

Frankel has not just her friends and loved ones to lean on -- but also her fans, including her 1.1 million Twitter followers, whom she also acknowledged on the microblogging site Monday.

"Thank you all so much," the former Real Housewives of New York star wrote. "You give me so much love, and I am so grateful. It feels like your words could get someone through anything."

After meeting in late 2008, Frankel and Hoppy married at NYC's Four Seasons Hotel in a wedding chronicled on her Bravo spinoff, Bethenny Getting Married.

