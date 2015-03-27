Television pioneer, funny lady and all-around American sweetheart Betty White has more "firsts" in her Wikipedia entry than just about any living Hollywood star. She was the first woman to produce a sitcom, the first woman to have creative control of a TV show on both sides of the camera and the first person to snag Emmy nominations for performances spanning six decades. Despite all those accolades, there is one thing she wishes she'd done differently in her 93 action-packed years.

In a new interview with Oprah Winfrey for "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" White is asked if she has "any big regrets."

Her response comes swiftly. "That I spent a whole year, wasted a whole year, that Allen and I could have had together," White says, according to the Huffington Post.

She's referring to her husband, Allen Ludden, whom she married in 1963. The couple remained together until Ludden died of stomach cancer in 1981.

"[I said], no, I wouldn't marry him. Saying, no, I won't leave California. No, I won't move to New York," White says, recounting how she refused to marry the "Password" host for a year before saying "yes" to his proposal.

"I wasted a whole year we could have had together," White says, before looking at the bright side. "But we made it. We finally did."