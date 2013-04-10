NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z's right-hand woman will perform at the festival the rapper has curated in Philadelphia.

The festival announced Wednesday on Spotify that Beyoncé will perform at the "Budweiser Made in America" music festival on Labor Day weekend.

Nine Inch Nails will also headline.

A wide range of acts will hit the stage on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, including Queens of the Stone Age, Kendrick Lamar, Phoenix, Imagine Dragons, A$AP Rocky, Public Enemy and Miguel.

Tickets go on sale April 17. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Wiz Khalifa, Deadmau5, Calvin Harris, 2 Chainz, Emeli Sande and Solange will also perform.

About 40,000 people attended each of the two days of the 2012 festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.