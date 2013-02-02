Beyonce's baby girl is finding her voice! Speaking with the NFL Network's Super Bowl Live show, the half-time show singer, 31, revealed a major milestone for daughter Blue Ivy, nearly 13 months old.

"She's starting to talk," Beyonce gushed after noting that seeing Blue's face in the morning is "the best thing in the world . . . It's just such a beautiful time in my life to have a child and every day see something new and see her learn something new."

And Beyonce has the perfect partner at her side as Blue Ivy grows up, she said. "My husband is incredible," she said of husband Jay-Z, 43. "He's so supportive." Following in the footsteps of Madonna, Prince, Michael Jackson and other greats to put on Sunday's half time show in New Orleans, Beyonce's much-anticipated, post-Inauguration show is "the highlight of a career," she admitted during the interview. "I just can't imagine how I'm really gonna feel [in the stadium]."

Lessons from her predecessors? "Just have fun!"

As far as the superstar's post-Super Bowl plans are concerned, a major hint was revealed on the UK website of concert promoter Live Nation -- featuring a decked-out Beyonce and the text "The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour." (Jay-Z's real name is Sean Carter.)

"I may have an announcement after the performance -- fans should just stay tuned to see," Beyonce said at a Thursday press conference.

