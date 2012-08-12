Beyonce Bottle Feeds Blue Ivy, Gets Pushed on Swing by Jay-Z
Life with Beyonce, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy looks ah-mazing!
In new photos posted to her personal Tumblr, the "Love on Top" singer gives fans a glimpse inside the Carter family's summer fun.
First up is the couple's pride and joy: eight-month-old baby Blue Ivy, who is already super-stylish in a bite-size T-shirt boasting her dad's Watch the Throne tour dates, while feeding from a bottle held by her superstar mom.
In another set of pics, Beyonce and her husband of four years show that they're still young at heart, taking part in a classic summer pastime -- playground equipment! In the photo, Jay-Z pushes his wife on a swing extended from a tree limb while the songstress can't help but contain her laughter and joy.
To prove that their love is always on top, Bey shared a photo of her latest glitzed-out manicure, complete with her and Jay's initials and headshots -- and bright blue nail lacquer to boot.
On Friday, Forbes announced that the new parents are the richest couple in Hollywood. Together, they earned a whopping $78 million from May 2011 - May 2012.
Among the hip-hop pair's achievements: welcoming their first daughter on January 7, Bey's "Live at Roseland" DVD release and her post-baby concert debut four months after giving birth, and Jay-Z's uber-successful Watch the Throne album release and world tour with collaborator, Kanye West.
