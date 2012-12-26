Beyonce's love for her little girl is true Blue.

The 31-year-old "Run the World" singer shared a new photo of daughter Blue Ivy Carter on her personal Tumblr page -- and though the tot's face isn't visible, her mom's adoration is.

In the picture, which appears to have been taken on a boat, Beyonce cradles the 11-month-old tyke against her chest and gazes down at her serenely as Blue looks up in childlike wonder.

Motherhood certainly seems to agree with the Grammy winner. "I love changing diapers," she told Anderson Cooper earlier this year. "I love it. I love every moment of it, it's so beautiful. I love it all!"

Blue is Beyonce's first child with her husband of four years, hip hop superstar Jay-Z. The world-famous tot will turn 12 months old on Jan. 7.

