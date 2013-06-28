Beyonce dotes on daughter Blue Ivy in adorable photos, Paula Deen breaks down on the Today Show, and Kristen Bell proposes to Dax Shepard after the DOMA decision: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from the week of June 24 through June 28 in the roundup!

1. Blue Ivy Wears Crown, Beyonce Dotes on Daughter in Adorable Photos

There's already a royal baby in our midst: Blue Ivy Carter! Via her Tumblr, Beyonce shared a slew of adorable new shots surrounding her 18-month-old daughter with Jay-Z. In one, the "Bow Down" singer's little wears (slightly off kilter!) a purple, faux-jewel-encrusted crown. In another, Blue is partially seen reclining in a stroller touching her mom's nose as Beyonce, 31, giggles and dotes on her little one while wearing a beehive hairdo, full makeup and a dramatic red gown.

2. Exclusive: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's Baby North West: Her Birth Weight Revealed

North West is a tiny treasure! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their little girl, nicknamed "Nori" about five weeks early -- and, a close source tells Us Weekly exclusively, the reality star and rapper's baby weighed in at 4 pounds, 15 ounces at birth. "She's tiny and perfect," another source tells Us. "She looks just like Kim -- with her dark hair and some of her features."

3. Video: Paula Deen Breaks Down on TODAY Show: "I Is What I Is"

Paula Deen faced some hard questions from Matt Lauer during her TODAY show interview on Wednesday, June 26. During the nearly 14-minute sit-down, the fired Food Network chef broke down in tears as she tried to defend her character against allegations that she is racist.

4. Kristen Bell Proposes to Dax Shepard After DOMA Is Overturned

The U.S. Supreme Court's historic overturning of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) no doubt has many, many American couples making marriage plans -- including, perhaps, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard! The Veronica Mars actress, 32, quickly celebrated the SCOTUS ruling via Twitter with an important question for her longtime love.

5. Exclusive: Kate Middleton on Her Baby-to-Be: "I Can't Believe It!"

The final countdown has begun for the royal baby! Due July 11, Kate Middleton is "really enjoying her final weeks of pregnancy," a source close to the Duchess of Cambridge, 31, recently told Us Weekly. Indeed, as Prince William's wife of two years hunkers down to await the birth -- she made her last official engagement last week -- she's still marveling at the wonder of it all. "Kate finds pregnancy fascinating," the source says. "She still says, 'I can't believe it' when you talk about a baby being inside her.'"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Beyonce Dotes on Blue Ivy in Adorable Photos, Paula Deen Breaks Down on Today Show: Top 5 Stories