A Beyonce fan gets a little too handsy in Copenhagen. Plus, Adam Levine moves on from Behati Prinsloo with another model: See Us Weekly's top stories from Tuesday, May 28, in the roundup!

1. Video: Beyonce Gets Butt Slapped, Singer Tosses Fan Out of Copenhagen Concert

Guess who knows how to keep calm and carry on? Beyonce showed fans that she is the consummate professional during a show in Copenhagen on Monday, May 27, when a male fan got a bit too grabby with the superstar, reaching out and giving Bey a slap on the butt.

2. Exclusive: Adam Levine Dating Nina Agdal After Behati Prinsloo Split

Adam Levine really wants to "Love Somebody" -- and that somebody happens to be Sports Illustrated supermodel Nina Agdal! The Maroon 5 frontman and the brunette bombshell have been dating since early spring, multiple insiders tell Us Weekly exclusively.

3. Exclusive: LeAnn Rimes: "I Was Depressed," Felt "Pathetic" After Eddie Cibrian Affair

It wasn't easy getting there, but LeAnn Rimes is finally -- to borrow a phrase from the title of her third album -- sittin' on top of the world. She has a brand-new record, Spitfire; a devoted husband, Eddie Cibrian; and a healthier-than-ever outlook on life, love, and her own self worth, which she valued at next-to-nothing not that long ago.

4. Stacy Keibler Flashes Pink G-String Thanks to Broken Zipper: Picture

Ain't nothin' but a G-string for Stacy Keibler! George Clooney's actress/model girlfriend looked sexy and carefree in Monaco as she posed in a short red, belted romper that showcased her slim toned arms and legs -- and an embarrassing glimpse of pink G-string underwear underneath!

5. Denise Richards Reveals Tanned, Toned Bikini Body: Picture

Denise Richards proved that motherhood hasn't slowed down her fitness regime (or metabolism!) during some down time by the pool at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles over the weekend. The former model and mother-of-three stunned in a white bikini that showed off her toned tummy and long limbs.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Beyonce Fan Slaps Singer's Butt Mid-Concert; Adam Levine Dates Supermodel Nina Agdal: Today's Top Stories