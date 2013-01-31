Beyonce opens up about her miscarriage, calling it "the saddest thing [she's] ever been through," while Kristin Cavallari talks about being a "slave to pumping" breast milk for son Camden: See Us Weekly's top stories from Thursday, Jan. 31 in the roundup!

1. Beyonce Opens Up About Her Miscarriage: "The Saddest Thing I've Ever Been Through"

She's now the ecstatic mother to daughter Blue Ivy Carter, nearly 13 months, but Beyonce dealt with the ultimate maternal anguish before that famous pregnancy: a miscarriage. For the first time ever, she's opening up about that loss.

2. Kristin Cavallari Stopped Breastfeeding Son Camden, Felt Like "Slave to Pumping"

Kristin Cavallari has already had to make a tough parenting decision -- and her son is barely 6 months old! The 26-year-old first-time mom says she has chosen to stop breastfeeding baby Camden because she felt like "a slave to pumping."

3. Chelsea Handler Bickers With Piers Morgan: "You're So Obnoxious"

Chelsea Handler and Piers Morgan engaged in a war of words -- and insults -- when the CNN star appeared on the E! Network host's show, Chelsea Lately, on Wednesday, Jan. 30. "You wonder why everybody hates you," Handler quipped of her guest.

4. Beyonce Sings Anthem Live at Press Conference, Admits Lip-Synching

Beyonce admitted in a Super Bowl press conference on Thursday, Jan. 31, that she had indeed lip-synched the national anthem at President Barack Obama's inauguration. But she proved she could pull off a performance of the song when she sang it live and acapella for reporters in New Orleans.

5. Kim Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in Tight Black Peplum Dress During Glam Photo Shoot With Khloe Kardashian-Odom: Picture

Three months into her pregnancy, Kim Kardashian is suddenly showing -- and showing off! The E! reality star flaunted her bump on Instagram in a super glam shot from a photo shoot with her sisters.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Beyonce Opens Up About Her Miscarriage, Kristin Cavallari Explains Why She Stopped Breastfeeding Son Camden: Today's Top Stories