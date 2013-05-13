Is Beyonce pregnant with her second child? Uh-oh, uh-oh -- no. In Monday's Page Six, the New York Post claimed that the "Grown Woman" singer, 32, is secretly expecting her second child, and took pains to keep her growing curves under wraps by donning a tight leather corset at last week's Met Gala in NYC.

Multiple sources close to the superstar, however, tell Us Weekly the report is inaccurate. "This rumor again?" marvels one insider. "Don't be silly."

Chimes in another pal: "I know another kid is in the future, but it wouldn't make sense for her right now while on tour."

Indeed, Jay-Z's wife is currently in the midst of her grueling Mrs. Carter Show World tour, with daughter Blue Ivy, 16 months, in tow. "I would like more children," Beyonce said on Good Morning America last week. "I think my daughter needs company. I definitely love being a big sister [to Solange, 26]."

For the time being, however, the Grammy winner is content -- and has her hands full -- with Blue. "My biggest job in the world is to protect my daughter, and I am very protective," she explained on GMA. "I just want to make sure that she can have a healthy, safe, normal life. I feel really, really just lucky that I can still do what I love and now have a way bigger meaning, and that's to be her mother."

