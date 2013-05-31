A picture's worth a thousand words -- and this one seems to say that Beyonce is not, despite rumors to the contrary, pregnant with her second child. On Friday, May 31, the 31-year-old "Love on Top" singer shared a telling snapshot of herself drinking wine with husband Jay-Z in Berlin.

The photo, posted to Beyonce's Tumblr along with several other pics from her late May visit to Germany, shows the hoodie-wearing superstar sipping on a glass of Barolo red while sitting on Jay-Z's lap. He has on a backwards baseball cap and a gray shirt, and appears to be smiling as he watches her drink.

Pregnant women, of course, are advised not to consume alcohol, as it can have potentially harmful effects on the baby. Beyonce has not outright commented on reports that she is expecting a second child, but this photo could be a clue.

Earlier this month, the Destiny's Child alum shared another telling snapshot of her dinner menu, which included salad nicoise, or tuna salad. Tuna has long been considered a controversial food for expectant mothers due to its high level of mercury, so some thought she might be trying to send a message with the cryptic post.

Jay-Z has been a bit more explicit with his denials. In a May 20 radio show broadcast on Hot 97, program director Ebro Darden read an email he had received from the hip hop star (A source close to the radio station confirms to Us Weekly that the email exchange took place.)

Responding to Darden's congratulations on the rumored new sibling for 16-month-old Blue Ivy, Jay-Z said simply, "It's not true."

